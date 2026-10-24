Starlink and Starshield operations in Ukraine have been restored to their previous speed level - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that restoring Starlink and Starshield satellite communications to their previous speed level is important for frontline logistics and for protecting Ukraine from jet-powered "Shaheds," UNN writes.

Details

"The most important thing today: we restored Starlink and Starshield to the speed they had before all these restrictions. The speed is now what we need. Restoration began overnight, and by morning the speeds were already sufficient to use this communication. This is very important; it is significant for our frontline logistics and for protecting Ukraine from jet-powered "Shaheds,"" the statement reads.

The president noted that Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara briefed him in the morning.

"We conducted the checks: Starlink and Starshield are working. I thank all Americans and all our partners who took all this seriously and are genuinely helping us. I thank the congressmen, senators, all the media, the State Department, and the President," Zelenskyy added.

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