Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an out-of-court settlement regarding the French winery Château Miraval, which became the subject of a long-running dispute after their breakup. People reported this on November 25, citing a joint statement from representatives of the former couple, UNN writes.

Details

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, decided to end their legal battle in the interests of their family. The actors will not disclose the details of the agreement reached and have declined to comment further.

The former couple, who have six children, separated back in 2016 after 12 years together. The divorce process officially concluded in December 2024, but the property dispute continued.

Why the Hollywood stars went to court

The conflict began with Jolie’s sale of her stake in the winery to Tenute del Mondo in 2021. In 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against his former wife, accusing her of violating an agreement not to sell assets without mutual consent.

In response, Jolie filed a countersuit in which she accused the actor of domestic violence. Pitt denied the allegations, and law enforcement authorities did not bring criminal charges against him.

The Château Miraval winery held special significance for the former couple—it was there that the actors got married in 2014.

Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surname