As a result of Russian attacks on the night of November 26, 2 people were killed in Kharkiv, 7 people were injured in Kyiv, and there were also casualties in the Zaporizhzhia region. The State Emergency Service and local authorities reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The Russians attacked the Desnianskyi district of the capital, where the strikes caused fires and destruction in non-residential buildings at several addresses.

7 people were injured, while rescuers evacuated 4 others, including 2 children. All the fires were extinguished.

Kharkiv

An enemy drone struck a multi-story building in the Novobavarskyi district, causing a fire in an apartment on the 15th floor. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, 2 people were killed and 3 others were injured. There were also reports of people trapped under the rubble.

Another strike was recorded in the city’s Kholodnohirskyi district. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Zaporizhzhia region

As a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 18 people were injured, including 3 children. In total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 812 strikes on 46 settlements in the region.

Dnipropetrovsk region

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, air defense forces shot down 10 Russian drones over the region during the night.

Russia has stated that the negotiations on Ukraine are not at an impasse, but there is no date for a new meeting