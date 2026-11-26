In Russia’s Stavropol Krai, drones attacked the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk, where a large chemical plant is located that supplies Russia’s military-industrial complex with raw materials for the production of explosives. ASTRA reports this, citing local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

The governor of Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov, said that air defense systems were operating and allegedly downed drones. Local residents reported powerful explosions. Earlier, a missile and drone threat was declared in the region.

There is currently no information about the consequences of the attack or possible damage to the enterprises.

Why Nevinnomyssk is important to Russia’s military-industrial complex

The city is home to the large Nevinnomyssky Azot chemical plant, which is part of the EuroChem group and supplies raw materials to enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the plant has been attacked by drones multiple times.

In particular, in May 2026, the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk was attacked again. At the time, local authorities reported that two employees of the enterprises had been injured. According to ASTRA’s estimates, this was at least the seventh attack on the chemical plant since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Due to Ukrainian strikes, oil refining in Russia has fallen to its lowest level in more than 20 years, Bloomberg reports