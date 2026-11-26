Russia’s oil refining volumes have fallen to their lowest level in more than 20 years due to systematic Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries. Bloomberg reports this, citing analysts at Rystad Energy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company’s senior analyst Viktor Kurilov, as of November 23, Russian facilities were processing between 2.6 million and 2.7 million barrels of oil per day. Since October 20, this figure has fallen by approximately half.

Current refining volumes are even lower than the multi-year lows that analysts recorded during previous waves of Ukrainian attacks this year.

According to Bloomberg estimates, since the end of October, Ukraine has attacked at least 18 Russian oil refineries. At the same time, some facilities continued to operate partially or resumed production shortly after the strikes.

Gasoline prices have risen faster in Russia

The decline in oil refining volumes has already affected fuel prices. According to official data, the average price of gasoline in Russia rose by 0.5% from November 17 to 23—the largest weekly increase since the beginning of September.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Russian authorities classified virtually all data on the operation of the oil industry. Therefore, Rystad Energy analysts assess the situation based on satellite imagery, data on oil supplies, tanker movements, and information from industry sources.

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