One of the world’s largest password-management services, 1Password, was hacked, allowing attackers to access some customers’ personal data. 1Password reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The company detected the cyber incident on November 19. The hacker gained access to an employee’s corporate account on the GitHub platform and then injected malicious code into the company’s internal services.

As a result of the breach, the attacker stole some customer information, including their names and email addresses used to log in to their accounts.

Did the hackers gain access to users’ passwords?

The company emphasized that the cyberattack did not affect customers’ password vaults or other sensitive data that users store with the service.

At the same time, 1Password did not specify exactly how many users were affected by the personal-data leak.

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