The CIA's unclassified system was hacked in a cyberattack. This was reported by Associated Press, citing the words of a source familiar with the incident, writes UNN.

Details

The hack did not affect any classified information, and the problem has been resolved, the source said.

The hack affected a system that processes open-source intelligence, which includes collecting and analyzing publicly available data from sources such as the internet, commercial satellites, and private data brokers. Although the information is generally public or semi-public, open-source information can provide intelligence analysts with significant information on its own or in combination with information obtained through classified surveillance programs.

It is unclear what specific information was compromised and who is responsible.

The hack was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, November 24.

Not the first incident

The incident became known after a series of highly serious system outages that alarmed many Americans. The internal network of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), used to transmit classified information, went down for a time last week, while the FBI is investigating an alleged hack of the national law enforcement database that it maintains.

These incidents occurred after a nationwide ground transportation shutdown that paralyzed air travel after air traffic controllers experienced difficulties communicating with pilots.

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Apple, JP Morgan Chase, and Microsoft systems also went down this month.

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These incidents drew attention to vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, banking systems, and the digital tools used daily by millions of people.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump says the series of outages is not part of a coordinated cyberattack and sent Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to reassure Americans in appearances on Sunday morning news programs.

Clayton said the outages were mainly related to the rushed replacement and updating of systems in order to stay ahead of hackers, who now have sophisticated artificial intelligence tools for attacks on an unprecedented scale.