The appeal hearing regarding the preventive measure chosen for Serhii Duka

The defense of SBU Major General Serhii Duka is asking the Appeals Chamber of the HACC to remove the electronic bracelet from the defendant because of a threat to his life from the enemy. According to the lawyer, the device could allow the enemy to determine Duka’s location and use this information to attempt to assassinate him. Duka’s lawyer stated this, UNN correspondent reports.

During the court hearing, the lawyer noted that the defense had received a response from the Department of Analytical Legal Assessment of the National Police, which does not rule out the possibility of determining a person’s location using an electronic monitoring device.

"It is impossible to completely rule out the possibility of locating a person. This is not just another defendant; he is a career SBU officer. The enemy is interested in harming our state, and they are also hunting our career SBU officers. Officers who made it possible for us to be here in this courtroom now and express our opinions about court proceedings. These people have done a lot for the country, and what does the use of such a monitoring device achieve?" Myronenko said in court.

According to him, from the standpoint of the pre-trial investigation, he understands the prosecutor’s desire to track Duka’s movements.

"But the situation is specific, and it poses a risk to our client’s life and health. My client stated at the trial court that there is a life sentence against him in the russian federation. You understand that if they do not enforce this sentence, they will do it by other means. This is a direct threat. And if there is a direct threat, the Code actually prohibits the use of a monitoring device. In the practice of the HACC, there have been cases when an electronic bracelet was removed due to health conditions. Not only in the practice of the HACC, but also in our political practice. Here, however, there is a threat to life and health connected with the war and the performance of duties. Why is one person without a bracelet while another must wear one? So that the bracelet can be removed in two or three months? Anything can happen in two or three months, because the enemy does not wait; it is capable of doing something I do not even want to talk about," the lawyer emphasized.

The defense also asks the court to allow Duka to travel throughout Ukraine.

We remind you

On November 4, the NABU and SAPO, as part of Operation "Carthage," conducted searches of SBU officials, including Duka. The general was detained and notified of suspicion. On November 7, the HACC ordered him held in custody with the right to post bail of UAH 65 million. On November 13, the bail was posted, and Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center.