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Applicants who need additional preparation for the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will be able to take a foundation course at Ukrainian higher education institutions. This opportunity is provided במסגרת the experimental project "Open Path to Higher Education", which is taking place in the 2026–2027 academic year, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Education and Science.

The foundation course helps make up for educational losses and prepare for admission to a Ukrainian higher education institution. This opportunity is provided, in particular, for military personnel, veterans, applicants from temporarily occupied territories, and territories of active hostilities. Last year, more than two thousand applications for study were submitted.

Classes for the first intake are tentatively expected to begin in late November or early December 2026. A total of 94 higher education institutions continue to participate in the "Winter Admission" program (the list has not changed since the 2025/2026 academic year). The institutions publish the exact dates and participation requirements on their websites.

How the preparation will take place

According to the ministry, the course lasts from three to six months. Participants prepare for the admission examinations—the NMT in Ukrainian language, mathematics, Ukrainian history, and one subject of their choice. At least 90 hours of classes are allocated for each of the four subjects. The preparation may be conducted in person or remotely.

Institutions may enroll participants once or twice a year, but no later than December 1 and/or March 1.

The institutions publish the deadlines, application procedure, supporting documents, available formats, and contact details on their official websites.

The 2027 NMT may be held over two days with the possibility of retaking it

Who can submit an application

Applications may be submitted by Ukrainian citizens who have completed a full general secondary education or are completing it during the current academic year and belong to one of the categories, including:

Residents of temporarily occupied territories and territories of active or possible hostilities who were unable to participate in the 2026 admission campaign; People who were deprived of their personal freedom as a result of the armed aggression against Ukraine, after their release; People discharged from military service after February 24, 2022; Military personnel who have the opportunity and desire to study and have the written consent of their command; Ukrainians who have returned from abroad; Ukrainians who are abroad; Those who registered for the NMT but did not appear for testing, provided they do not belong to any of the first five categories in this list; Those who failed the NMT and plan to participate in a new admission campaign once again; Pupils and students in their final year of study at general secondary, vocational, and professional pre-higher education institutions.

If you previously studied at a preparatory department or were enrolled in a higher education program, check with the admissions office whether you can join the foundation course במסגרת the "Winter Admission" program.

Who can receive a state grant for the foundation course

Participants in full-time preparation from the first four categories in the list above may qualify for a state grant that will fully or partially cover the cost of studying in the foundation course, namely: residents of temporarily occupied territories and territories of active hostilities; people released from captivity; veterans and active-duty military personnel who have received the written consent of their command.

What is important to consider:

The grant can be received once. Its amount is up to UAH 3,000 per month of study. If the grant covers the full cost of the course, the course will be free of charge for the participant. If the grant covers part of the cost, the remainder must be paid independently.

Institutions participating in the experimental project provide dormitory places for full-time participants who do not have a permanent place of residence in the location where the institution is situated.

Participants from the first four categories in the list above are also eligible for reimbursement of dormitory expenses of up to UAH 800 per month.

If participants do not receive any other payments from the state budget, they are also entitled to a monthly (subsistence) allowance for basic needs in the amount of one subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons established as of January 1 of the respective year.

How to apply

Choose the educational institution you wish to join for the zero course.

Find the “Winter Admission” section on the official website of the chosen institution.

Complete the electronic application on the institution’s website. It must include your personal and passport details, information about your education document or a certificate from your place of study, the participation category, and information about the documents confirming it.

Choose the form of study and an elective subject, and indicate the source of funding.

The admissions committee makes the decision on enrollment.

What is important to consider: institutions independently determine the deadlines and conditions for accepting applications, the procedure for registering and submitting documents, requirements for participants, the list of documents, available forms of study, the approximate class schedule, and contacts for consultations. Therefore, look for all the necessary information directly in the official sources of the higher education institution.

What completing the zero course provides

Participants who complete the curriculum and successfully pass the final examinations in all course subjects will receive 15 additional points to their competitive score, provided that in the year they receive their certificate, the graduate applies to the same institution where they completed the preparatory course, for a specialty receiving special state support.

Admission to the first year is carried out through a competition in accordance with the rules of the admissions campaign.

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