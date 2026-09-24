The 2027 NMT may be held over two days with the possibility of retaking it

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment (UCEQA), is considering several models for conducting the National Multi-Subject Test next year, in 2027. UCEQA Director Tetiana Vakulenko said this in an interview with Ukrainian media, reports UNN.

Details

Under one of them, applicants would take two subjects over two days and would also be able to retake individual exams if they fail to achieve the passing score.

At the same time, such a model would require more temporary examination centers and shelters. No final decision has been made yet - Vakulenko said in the statement.

We remind you

In 2026, more than 48,500 students failed to achieve the threshold score in at least one subject on the NMT.

UNN also reported that a group of 50 members of parliament registered in the Verkhovna Rada an alternative to government bill No. 15254-1, which provides for changing the rules for conducting the national multi-subject test during martial law.