Ferrari has completed a 20-month restoration of a unique 1969 365 GTB4 Daytona, which was considered lost for 37 years. The sole example with an aluminum body, commissioned by businessman Luciano Conti, has been brought back to life after years of neglect by specialists at Ferrari Classiche, reports UNN.

The car’s history

The Ferrari 365 GTB4 was unveiled at the 1968 Paris Motor Show. The model was nicknamed Daytona in honor of Ferrari’s victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967. At the time, the team deliberately arranged for three cars to cross the finish line side by side, repeating Ford GT40’s famous result at the “24 Hours of Le Mans” the previous year.

Ferrari initially planned to build five aluminum-bodied cars for racing. However, businessman Luciano Conti, a close associate of Enzo Ferrari, ordered a sixth example — a special road version. This car, chassis number 12653, became unique.

Conti received the car in 1969, but sold it just a year later. In 1971, the car was sent to Japan, where it was eventually abandoned after a transmission failure that could not be repaired.

The Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona was not found until 2017. That same year, a Danish collector purchased the car at an RM Sotheby’s auction for €1.807 million. At that point, it was in a neglected condition.

In 2023, the car returned to Maranello, where it was handed over to Ferrari Classiche specialists for a full restoration.

20 months of restoration

According to Ferrari, despite decades of storage in a damp environment and a lack of proper protection, all of the car’s original components survived.

During the restoration, the car was completely disassembled, and every part was restored to its original working condition.

The Ferrari 365 GTB4 was equipped with a 4.4-liter V12 engine producing 347 horsepower. Thanks to its aluminum body, the car was lighter than standard Daytona versions. At the same time, it did not have the flared wheel arches characteristic of racing modifications.

Additional information

The Daytona name officially returned to Ferrari’s model lineup in 2021 with the unveiling of the limited-edition Daytona SP3 supercar from the Icona series. It paid tribute to the marque’s victory in the 1967 American race.

Meanwhile, the historic rivalry between Ferrari and Ford could receive a new chapter. Ford plans to return to the top class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the 2027 season with a factory LMDh hypercar program.

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