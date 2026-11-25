Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing giant BYD moved closer to building its second plant in Europe after beginning exclusive talks to acquire an assembly plant from French company Ineos Automotive, accelerating its plans for local production amid tightening import restrictions on the continent. UNN reports this, citing the South China Morning Post.

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In a statement published on Tuesday, November 24, the company said it was still consulting with the relevant works councils before the deal to acquire the plant in Hambach, France, could be completed.

"Our commitment to Europe is long-term. Our proposed investment in Hambach reflects our confidence in France and our ambition for further growth in Europe," Stella Li, executive vice president of Shenzhen-based BYD, said in the statement.

"We want to give European consumers a choice of vehicles made in France, bringing our technologies and innovations in electric mobility closer to home," she noted.

In October, she told Bloomberg that BYD was considering building plants in France and Spain. The talks with Ineos became public ahead of the opening of BYD's plant in Hungary, which was scheduled to take place early next year.

The plant in Hambach, northeastern France, employs around 900 people. Ineos acquired it from Mercedes-Benz in 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that details of BYD's investments in his country would be announced at the Choose France summit in January.

"This is a direct result of our economic policy and our European initiatives in the automotive sector, aimed at accelerating the establishment of automakers in Europe," he added.

In its statement, BYD said that expanding local production was in line with its global strategy, as the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer seeks to strengthen its leadership in electric mobility.

Fully electric vehicles manufactured by BYD in China are now subject to a 27.8 percent tariff when exported to European Union markets.

Last month, China and the EU agreed to establish an annual quota of 350,000 Chinese-made hybrid vehicles exported to the bloc in 2027, a step aimed at protecting the local automotive industry.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Chinese automakers shipped 452,000 hybrid vehicles to the EU in the first half of 2026.

"BYD will increase its investments in Europe to establish local plants in order to circumvent tariffs and quotas," said Gao Sheng, an independent analyst from Shanghai. "All Chinese automakers are expanding overseas to offset declining sales in the domestic market."

EU and China agree on new rules for electric vehicle imports

Last week, BYD suffered a setback in Europe after a Dutch court banned the sale of its Fang Cheng Bao Ti7 vehicle in Europe over an intellectual property dispute between the Chinese automaker and British brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

In its ruling, the District Court of The Hague said that the Ti7 SUV infringed JLR's design rights for the Defender model.

BYD said it would appeal, as the SUV was the result of its independent design work.