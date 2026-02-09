EU and China agree on new rules for electric vehicle imports

The European Union and China have taken a decisive step towards resolving a long-standing trade conflict by agreeing on new price control mechanisms for electric vehicles. Brussels and Beijing announced the introduction of guidelines that will allow high anti-subsidy tariffs to be replaced by a system of voluntary price commitments and import quotas. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Under the new agreements, Chinese car manufacturers will be able to avoid additional duties, which in 2024 reached 35.3%, provided they adhere to the established price threshold. The European Commission will calculate these figures individually for each company to neutralize the impact of Chinese state subsidies and ensure fair competition with European brands. This approach will allow car manufacturers to maintain access to the EU market but will deprive them of the opportunity to dump.

We stated from the very beginning that we are ready to consider alternatives to anti-subsidy duties – emphasized European Commission spokesman Olof Gill.

An important condition for the abolition of tariffs will also be the readiness of Chinese brands to invest in the creation of production facilities directly on the territory of the European Union, which should contribute to the development of local industry.

Beijing's position and market stability

China's Ministry of Commerce welcomed the move, calling it a "soft landing" in a difficult dispute. The Chinese side emphasized that the agreement reached fully reflects the spirit of dialogue and the ability of both sides to resolve differences within WTO rules.

Beijing hopes that this decision will stabilize global supply chains and prevent a full-scale trade war that threatened European exports of dairy and meat products.

Experts note that such a compromise is beneficial to both sides: Europe gets protection for its jobs and investments, and China retains a critically important sales market.

At the same time, for consumers, this means that the prices of Chinese electric vehicles in Europe are unlikely to significantly decrease in the near future, as the established price floors will not allow manufacturers to pursue an aggressive pricing policy.

