EU and China agree on new rules for electric vehicle imports

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
07:59 PM • 6184 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 16157 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 20533 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 21881 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 23644 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 21021 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 14676 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12275 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24518 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38609 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
82%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - ZelenskyyFebruary 8, 03:26 PM • 6540 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayorFebruary 8, 03:32 PM • 17121 views
UK PM's Chief of Staff Resigns Over US Ambassador Appointment: What Epstein's Files Have to Do With ItFebruary 8, 04:20 PM • 4808 views
Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrowFebruary 8, 05:07 PM • 4566 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideoFebruary 8, 06:41 PM • 14255 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 29920 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 51297 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 69875 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 63688 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 64104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Luís Montenegro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 25372 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 39356 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 40879 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 49416 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 52034 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Dassault Rafale
Film

EU and China agree on new rules for electric vehicle imports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The European Union and China have settled a trade dispute by agreeing on mechanisms for controlling electric car prices. Chinese car manufacturers will avoid tariffs if they adhere to a price threshold and invest in production in the EU.

EU and China agree on new rules for electric vehicle imports

The European Union and China have taken a decisive step towards resolving a long-standing trade conflict by agreeing on new price control mechanisms for electric vehicles. Brussels and Beijing announced the introduction of guidelines that will allow high anti-subsidy tariffs to be replaced by a system of voluntary price commitments and import quotas. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Under the new agreements, Chinese car manufacturers will be able to avoid additional duties, which in 2024 reached 35.3%, provided they adhere to the established price threshold. The European Commission will calculate these figures individually for each company to neutralize the impact of Chinese state subsidies and ensure fair competition with European brands. This approach will allow car manufacturers to maintain access to the EU market but will deprive them of the opportunity to dump.

We stated from the very beginning that we are ready to consider alternatives to anti-subsidy duties

– emphasized European Commission spokesman Olof Gill.

An important condition for the abolition of tariffs will also be the readiness of Chinese brands to invest in the creation of production facilities directly on the territory of the European Union, which should contribute to the development of local industry.

Beijing's position and market stability

China's Ministry of Commerce welcomed the move, calling it a "soft landing" in a difficult dispute. The Chinese side emphasized that the agreement reached fully reflects the spirit of dialogue and the ability of both sides to resolve differences within WTO rules.

European car market: 5.9% growth in July, Tesla loses ground28.08.25, 10:00 • 4214 views

Beijing hopes that this decision will stabilize global supply chains and prevent a full-scale trade war that threatened European exports of dairy and meat products.

Experts note that such a compromise is beneficial to both sides: Europe gets protection for its jobs and investments, and China retains a critically important sales market.

At the same time, for consumers, this means that the prices of Chinese electric vehicles in Europe are unlikely to significantly decrease in the near future, as the established price floors will not allow manufacturers to pursue an aggressive pricing policy.

Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?30.10.25, 13:00 • 85038 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Sanctions
Brand
World Trade Organization
European Commission
European Union
China