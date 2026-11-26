The final of the anniversary 75th international beauty pageant "Miss Universe 2026" took place in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. The winner was 27-year-old Puerto Rican representative Jennifer Barreto, who made pageant history as the first married woman and mother to win the main crown, UNN reports, citing the Miss Universe Organization and the Associated Press.

Ukrainian contestant Anna Nikonova made it into the top 30 contestants, achieving Ukraine's best result in the past 12 years.

Details

The final of the international beauty pageant took place on November 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. This year, 116 representatives of different countries and territories around the world competed for the "Miss Universe" title. The crown was presented to the new winner by the holder of the "Miss Universe 2025" title, Mexico's Fatima Bosch.

For Puerto Rico, Barreto's victory was the sixth in the pageant's history and the first in the past 20 years. Previously, representatives of the island won the main title in 1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, and 2006. In terms of the number of Miss Universe victories, Puerto Rico ranks third in the world, behind the United States, whose representatives have won nine crowns, and Venezuela, with seven victories.

The top five finalists of "Miss Universe 2026" also included:

Melissa Núñez (Dominican Republic) – first runner-up;

Clara Vegas (Venezuela) – second runner-up;

Bea Millan-Windorski (Philippines) – third runner-up;

Georgia Waddington (New Zealand) – fourth runner-up.

A historic victory: why Jennifer Barreto's result was a landmark

The Puerto Rican representative's victory became an important event in the history of the international beauty pageant, which has been held since 1952. For decades, the "Miss Universe" rules prohibited married women and mothers from participating in the competition. In 2022, the organizers announced the abolition of these restrictions, and starting in 2023, women who were married or had children were given the opportunity to compete for the crown. Later, the organizers also eliminated the upper age limit for adult contestants.

Jennifer Barreto became the first contestant to win the main title after the rules were changed while married and raising a child. Ronald Day, CEO of the Miss Universe Organization, emphasized that Barreto's story demonstrates that motherhood, marriage, and a woman's personal ambitions can coexist.

After her coronation, the new titleholder told journalists that she was ready to begin working within the scope of her new responsibilities.

"I am ready to work," Barreto said.

What is known about the winner of "Miss Universe 2026"

Jennifer Barreto was born in the municipality of San Sebastián in western Puerto Rico. She is married and raising a seven-year-old daughter, Penelope. Until 2026, the woman had no experience participating in beauty pageants. In June, she won the national "Miss Universe Puerto Rico" competition, earning the right to represent the island on the international stage.

The new titleholder is a psychologist and social worker by training. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology, as well as two master's degrees—in research psychology and clinical social work.

Barreto works within the structures of the U.S. Department of Defense, where she develops strategies to prevent risky and destructive behavior. Her professional work is connected, in particular, with suicide and domestic violence prevention. In addition, the winner volunteers and supports charitable initiatives.

It is known that during the pageant's intellectual rounds, Barreto raised issues of responsible leadership, social values, and ethical challenges associated with the development of artificial intelligence.

Ukraine achieved its best result in the past 12 years

Ukraine was represented at the international beauty pageant by 23-year-old Kyiv native Anna Nikonova. Following the selection process, she made it into the top 30 contestants but did not advance to the next stage of the competition. This was Ukraine's best result since 2014, when the country's representative Diana Harkusha won the second runner-up title.

Anna Nikonova received her education in the United Kingdom. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and education from University College London, and in 2026 completed a master's degree at the University of Cambridge. Since childhood, the Ukrainian has pursued vocal training and taken part in international and nationwide creative competitions, festivals, and television projects.

Scythian gold and spent shell casings: how Ukraine surprised at the competition

During the national costume show, Anna Nikonova presented a look titled "The Golden Pectoral," inspired by one of Ukraine's most famous archaeological artifacts—the Scythian golden pectoral, which was discovered in 1971 in the Tovsta Mohyla burial mound in the Dnipro region.

Ukrainian designer Vasyl Katolyk and his atelier team worked on creating the costume. Work on the look lasted more than three months.

Black velvet, metal decorative elements, amber, pearls, and thousands of hand-crafted details were used to create the outfit. The central element of the costume was reimagined as a symbolic map of Ukraine. Marine motifs represented the country's southern regions and Ukrainian Crimea, while images of horses, ears of grain, and flowers symbolized the nature and fertility of Ukrainian lands. Spent shell casings were a distinctive element of the outfit, symbolizing the Ukrainian people's modern struggle for freedom and independence.

For Nikonova herself, the look also held personal significance, as her grandmother worked at the museum where the original Scythian pectoral is kept.

For reference

The next, 76th international Miss Universe 2027 beauty pageant is planned to be held in Costa Rica.

It will be recalled

A year earlier, the representative of Mexico became "Miss Universe" after a high-profile scandal.