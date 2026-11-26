Hungary joins the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, becoming its 54th member. From now on, the Coalition will unite all 27 member states of the European Union. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to UNN.

I thank Hungary and my colleague Anita Orbán for this important decision. From now on, all 27 EU member states are members of the Coalition. This is a clear signal of European unity and shared responsibility for the return of Ukrainian children whom Russia illegally deported and forcibly transferred - Sybiha reported.

According to the minister, Russia has no right whatsoever to determine the fates of children, change their identities, or deprive them of their connection with their families and homeland. Every day of delay in their return is another day of childhood stolen by Russia.

International efforts must be aimed at returning every Ukrainian child and ensuring that punishment for these crimes is inevitable - Sybiha concluded.

Slovakia has become the 53rd member of the coalition for the return of Ukraine’s children