Slovakia has become the 53rd member of the coalition for the return of Ukraine’s children

Slovakia has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed this decision, UNN reports.

For Ukrainian children whom Russia has illegally deported and forcibly transferred, every day away from their homeland is another day of childhood that they will never be able to get back. Their return cannot wait until the end of the war, and bringing them home is our shared responsibility. I thank Slovakia for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as its 53rd member. Each new member strengthens our joint efforts to return Ukrainian children to their homeland - Sybiha said.

russia has abducted more than 20,000 Ukrainian children — Zelenskyy said how many have been returned

The Foreign Minister added that this is also a powerful signal that the international community does not accept and will not tolerate Russia’s illegal deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian children must never become bargaining chips. Their return must be an integral part of any efforts aimed at achieving a just peace. All those involved in committing these crimes must be held accountable. We will continue working with our partners until every Ukrainian child returns home - Sybiha concluded.

50 countries and four organizations pledged to help bring deported Ukrainian children home