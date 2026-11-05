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russia has abducted more than 20,000 Ukrainian children — Zelenskyy said how many have been returned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Zelenskyy discussed the return of children abducted by Russia with the Prime Minister of Andorra: 2,790 out of more than 20,000 have already been returned. They also discussed support for Ukraine’s energy sector.

russia has abducted more than 20,000 Ukrainian children — Zelenskyy said how many have been returned
Photo: Igor Vetushko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed joint efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora, reports UNN.

We are working extensively with the Vatican, Middle Eastern countries, and our other partners. So far, 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 abducted have been returned. But each time, it is a challenge: to find them, verify the information, prove it, and return them. And each time, Russia resists. I spoke with the Prime Minister about the specific steps Andorra could take to help. We agreed that our teams would get in touch and work together 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, they also discussed opportunities for Andorra to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

I briefed him on the situation regarding Russian strikes and the consequences of these attacks. Any support for the energy sector now and throughout the winter could help our people. Thank you! 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

50 countries and four organizations pledged to help bring deported Ukrainian children home30.09.26, 03:55 • 21097 views

Antonina Tumanova

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