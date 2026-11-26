In Kyiv, unidentified individuals left two small lion cubs at a veterinary clinic. The Wild Animal Rescue Center took the cubs in, UNN reports.

Abandoned lion cubs. This has never happened at our Center before! We have already become accustomed to learning about new animals in our care when we arrive at Inna Vasylkovska’s clinic—animals we did not even know about. People bring in sick hedgehogs, squirrels, and other wild animals, leaving them in the name of our Center. But this time, even we were shocked! Inna Vasylkovska called us and asked: "When will you take your lion cubs? They can be picked up now." What lion cubs?! This was the first time we had heard that we even had any lion cubs! - the Center said about the unusual incident.

It turned out that two days ago, two very tiny lion cubs had been brought to the clinic. They appeared to be only a few days old. The cubs were in very poor condition and had severe constipation. It is currently unknown what and how they had been fed previously, who exactly brought them to the clinic, and under what circumstances.

Star deer Borys has antler removed due to threat to eye

We would never refuse to take in animals in need of rescue. But you must agree, it would be good if we were informed about new animals in our care at least in advance. We need to prepare for their arrival and calculate our capabilities, capacity, and resources. This is especially important when it comes to such tiny babies, who require virtually round-the-clock care. But now there is no time for surprises: the lion cubs are with us! We brought the cubs to our Center, and they are now in our care - the volunteers reported.

A roe deer that crawled under a car in Kyiv during the shelling has been injured. It has been hospitalized - volunteers