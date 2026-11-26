Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine has information about Russia’s preparations for a new massive strike. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, urging people to pay attention to air raid alerts, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we have information about Russia’s preparations for a new massive strike. These days, please pay attention to missile danger alerts. And let Russia know: we will restore what is ours, and we will respond to every Russian strike - Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

Zelenskyy said that Russia is completing preparations for a new massive strike on the energy sector, logistics, and critical infrastructure. The authorities are preparing sanctions and strengthening air defense.