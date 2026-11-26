The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a procedure for verifying registry data on male citizens of Ukraine aged 17 to 60. The State Migration Service will provide the Ministry of Defence with men's passport details, registration addresses, and digitized facial images for the subsequent updating of data in the "Oberih" register, UNN reports, citing Resolution No. 1466 of November 25.

Details

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers resolved "in order to ensure the integrity, completeness, and reliability of registry data" to verify information on male citizens of Ukraine aged 17 to 60 based on data processed in:

the departmental information system of the State Migration Service;

the Unified State Demographic Register;

the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists.

According to the resolution, the State Migration Service shall provide the Ministry of Defence with data from the SMS departmental information system concerning data transferred from territorial community registers:

identification code (if available);

details of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if available); surname, given name, patronymic (if available);

date of birth;

place of birth;

sex;

address of the declared/registered place of residence (stay);

information on citizenship.

The SMS must also provide data from its departmental information system concerning passports of citizens of Ukraine in booklet form; in particular, in addition to the aforementioned data, the details of the passport and international passport (series and/or number, date of issue, issuing authority, validity period), details of previous passports of a citizen of Ukraine and/or passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

In addition, the SMS must provide the Ministry of Defence with information on the processing of documents for traveling abroad for permanent residence or remaining abroad for permanent residence, or returning to Ukraine, as well as a digitized facial image of the person.

The resolution instructs the Ministry of Defence to ensure verification of the data received from the SMS, as well as to update the data by entering it into the "Oberih" register within 120 days after the completion of the verification.

Previously

The registration of military personnel in Ukraine will be carried out under new rules.