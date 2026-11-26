Former captain of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sergio Ramos told the story of Myron, a 9-year-old Ukrainian boy who was affected by the war and is now undergoing rehabilitation. Ramos said on Instagram that drawing helps Myron dream, create and feel like a child again, UNN reports.

Details

In the video, Ramos showed the backpack of Myron, a 9-year-old boy from Ukraine who was injured and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

This is Myron’s backpack. He is nine years old and lives in Ukraine. The war changed his life. He was injured and has been recovering ever since. Suddenly, his home stopped being a place where he could feel safe. Now drawing helps him do again what the war could not take away from him: imagine, create and remain a child - Ramos says.

He notes that through his drawings, Myron can continue to imagine, create and express what is inside him, and also said that the boy enjoys handicrafts.

It may seem like something small, but having favorite activities again, focusing on something created with his own hands and enjoying these moments are part of returning to a familiar life. At night, he tries to fall asleep hugging it, but when darkness comes, the memories and, above all, the fears return. If you ask him what he wants most, Myron does not ask for a toy, does not ask for a gift and does not even ask for something for himself. Myron simply wants the war to end. No child should have to ask for such a thing. All boys and girls have the right to grow up in peace, play, study, be with their friends and feel safe in their own homes - Ramos added.

The Spaniard stressed that no childhood should be overshadowed by wars.

UNICEF has been working to protect the rights of all children for 80 years, including those living amid conflicts. But there is still much work ahead. We are counting on you so that children like Myron can once again live as children should: simply be children - the former Real Madrid captain concluded.

We remind you

russia has deported more than 20,000 children, while another 1.6 million minors and underage children are at risk of illegal transfer, and thousands of young Ukrainians have been affected by the aggression of the russian armed forces. However, the actual scale of the crimes may be significantly greater, since Ukraine has no access to the temporarily occupied territories to verify the information.