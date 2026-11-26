The daughter of Vladimir Plotnikov, a deputy of the Perm City Duma who called the West the devil and urged stronger patriotic education for Russian youth, celebrated her engagement in the French capital. This was reported by the Russian outlet 59.ru, UNN writes.

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Sofia Plotnikova, who runs an English-language blog on Instagram, published photographs from Paris in October. In them, the girl displays a ring with a large stone against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, while the festive table is decorated with red roses and a large golden cake.

At the same time, in January 2023, her father called for tighter censorship and urged Russian youth not to follow the example of Americans and Europeans.

There is an ongoing struggle between the devil and God. The devil is the West — the deputy stated.

Anti-Western rhetoric did not prevent the deputy from vacationing in Europe

Plotnikov himself, according to local media reports, had previously vacationed in France, Italy, Dubai, and the Maldives. He also declared an ownership share in an apartment in Spain, 8 plots of land, 2 houses, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost car. His income in the most recent available declaration amounted to 221 million rubles.

Such cases are not uncommon among Russian politicians. The daughter of State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlyov, who threatened NATO countries, studied in London and Vienna and married an Austrian. Meanwhile, the son of deputy Alexei Chepa, who accused NATO of Russophobia, owned a villa in Marbella, Spain.

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