“The longer the war lasts, the more outrageous Poroshenko's clothes are” - expert shows MP's jacket for 18400 euros.
Experts told about the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians in winter. In Ukraine, the Carpathians are in the lead,
abroad - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and prices for holidays vary and reach up to 2 2000.
At the COP29 summit, rich countries agreed to allocate $300 billion annually to poor countries until 2035 to combat climate
change. Experts and representatives of vulnerable countries consider this amount insufficient.
A fisherman filmed a great white shark almost 4 meters long near the islands of Porquerolles and Por Croix in France. The species
is listed as endangered on the Red List.
The expert calls on Poroshenko to respond to the detention of a European Solidarity MP with $1. 5 million in cash. This is not the
first scandal involving EU MPs to which the party leader has not responded.
Analysts of the CHESNO movement found that the European Solidarity spent UAH 167 million of state funding on companies related to
Poroshenko. The party also provided UAH 120 million in “repayable assistance” to a close NGO.
Artur Gerasymov bought an estate in Pluty near Kyiv in July 2022. Experts estimate the real value of the property at $2-2.5
million, but the declaration shows less than UAH 3 million.
In September, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Poroshenko, increased his income by UAH 1. 13 billion. The main source
is interest and dividends from securities purchased with funds withdrawn from Ukraine.
A Russian man was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark that bit his leg while swimming near Nunu Atoll in the
Maldives, and needed surgery and long-term rehabilitation.