$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15269 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27720 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64370 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213189 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122293 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391523 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310376 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213665 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244177 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131323 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213189 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391523 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2796 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13811 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44968 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72002 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57110 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Maldives

News by theme

“The longer the war lasts, the more outrageous Poroshenko's clothes are” - expert shows MP's jacket for 18400 euros

“The longer the war lasts, the more outrageous Poroshenko's clothes are” - expert shows MP's jacket for 18400 euros.

Politics • January 15, 01:53 PM • 93211 views
Exclusive

Travel Trends: Where do Ukrainians go and how prices for winter holidays have changed

Experts told about the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians in winter. In Ukraine, the Carpathians are in the lead, abroad - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and prices for holidays vary and reach up to 2 2000.

Society • November 29, 05:32 PM • 168720 views

Allocated money is not enough to fight climate change: results of the COP29 summit

At the COP29 summit, rich countries agreed to allocate $300 billion annually to poor countries until 2035 to combat climate change. Experts and representatives of vulnerable countries consider this amount insufficient.

News of the World • November 24, 03:27 AM • 58245 views

Extremely rare event: four-meter white shark spotted on the Mediterranean coast of France

A fisherman filmed a great white shark almost 4 meters long near the islands of Porquerolles and Por Croix in France. The species is listed as endangered on the Red List.

News of the World • November 19, 07:52 PM • 20313 views

Expert: Poroshenko must respond to illegal enrichment of Eurosolidarity MP who was found with $1.5 million in cash

The expert calls on Poroshenko to respond to the detention of a European Solidarity MP with $1. 5 million in cash. This is not the first scandal involving EU MPs to which the party leader has not responded.

Politics • October 15, 12:19 PM • 13070 views

Poroshenko's firms and partners have used UAH 167 million of state funding that was supposed to support Eurosolidarity - CHESNO

Analysts of the CHESNO movement found that the European Solidarity spent UAH 167 million of state funding on companies related to Poroshenko. The party also provided UAH 120 million in “repayable assistance” to a close NGO.

Politics • October 8, 04:01 PM • 14242 views

Expert: Poroshenko and his team promised to be at the front, but in the midst of the war his deputy buys luxury housing on the islands

Artur Gerasymov bought an estate in Pluty near Kyiv in July 2022. Experts estimate the real value of the property at $2-2.5 million, but the declaration shows less than UAH 3 million.

War • October 4, 02:44 PM • 18885 views

Poroshenko enriched himself by more than a billion in a month of war - 125 times more than the oligarch earned a year before the Russian invasion - NACP register

In September, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Poroshenko, increased his income by UAH 1. 13 billion. The main source is interest and dividends from securities purchased with funds withdrawn from Ukraine.

Politics • October 1, 01:13 PM • 13602 views

A shark attacks a Russian tourist in the Maldives

A Russian man was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark that bit his leg while swimming near Nunu Atoll in the Maldives, and needed surgery and long-term rehabilitation.

News of the World • April 8, 01:33 PM • 26200 views