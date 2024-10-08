Poroshenko's firms and partners have used UAH 167 million of state funding that was supposed to support Eurosolidarity - CHESNO

Analysts of the CHESNO movement have caught Poroshenko's party misusing budget funds worth UAH 167 million. Poroshenko's party diverted the state funding, which was intended to support the party's activities, to the firms and businesses of his team members, UNN reports.

For example, European Solidarity spent more than UAH 167 million of state funding over 7 years to purchase goods and services from 15 companies that were directly related to it. In particular, 5 of them belonged to Poroshenko personally or were connected to the Ukrprominvest group , where Poroshenko is also a key person.

"Between 2016 and 2021, Poroshenko's party spent more than UAH 8.6 million on the services of the private enterprise Leopard Security Agency . According to the YouControl analytical system, this company is related to the Ukrprominvest group . In 2019 and 2022, the party also paid public funds to Pryamyi TV Channel, which is also related to Ukrprominvest. The EU paid the company over UAH 11 million over two years. In 2022, the party paid two more companies - the Monitor Sports and Recreation Complex and the NBM TV and Radio Company. And in 2023 - Interstarch Ukraine. NBM TV and Radio Company was part of Ukrprominvest. And "Sports and Recreation Complex ‘Monitor’ and ‘Interstarch Ukraine’ belong to Poroshenko. In total, the party spent more than UAH 6 million on the services of these three companies," the analysis says.

In addition, Poroshenko's party sent almost UAH 120 million to the close NGO "Solidarity Cause of Communities". The purpose of the money is to provide reimbursable financial assistance. The organization is headed by Antonina Buzilo, who was on the European Solidarity election list in 2019.

As previously reported, the NACP caught Poroshenko's party misusing 35 million hryvnias of state funding - the party bought bonds with this money. In addition, the leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko, increased his wealth by over 1 billion 132 million 465 thousand hryvnias in September alone. His party members, who receive state funding in the winter of 2024, were caught at a luxury resort in the Maldives, where they flew instead of a European conference on the post-war reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.