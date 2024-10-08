ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Poroshenko's firms and partners have used UAH 167 million of state funding that was supposed to support Eurosolidarity - CHESNO

Poroshenko's firms and partners have used UAH 167 million of state funding that was supposed to support Eurosolidarity - CHESNO

Kyiv  •  UNN

Analysts of the CHESNO movement found that the European Solidarity spent UAH 167 million of state funding on companies related to Poroshenko. The party also provided UAH 120 million in “repayable assistance” to a close NGO.

Analysts of the CHESNO movement have caught Poroshenko's party misusing budget funds worth UAH 167 million. Poroshenko's party diverted the state funding, which was intended to support the party's activities, to the firms and businesses of his team members, UNN reports.

For example, European Solidarity spent more than UAH 167 million of state funding over 7 years to purchase goods and services from 15 companies that were directly related to it. In particular, 5 of them belonged to Poroshenko personally or were connected to the Ukrprominvest group , where Poroshenko is also a key person.

"Between 2016 and 2021, Poroshenko's party spent more than UAH 8.6 million on the services of the private enterprise Leopard Security Agency . According to the YouControl analytical system, this company is related to the Ukrprominvest group .  In 2019 and 2022, the party also paid public funds to Pryamyi TV Channel, which is also related to Ukrprominvest. The EU paid the company over UAH 11 million over two years. In 2022, the party paid two more companies - the Monitor Sports and Recreation Complex and the NBM TV and Radio Company. And in 2023 - Interstarch Ukraine. NBM TV and Radio Company was part of Ukrprominvest. And "Sports and Recreation Complex ‘Monitor’ and ‘Interstarch Ukraine’ belong to Poroshenko.  In total, the party spent more than UAH 6 million on the services of these three companies," the analysis says.

In addition, Poroshenko's party sent almost UAH 120 million to the close NGO "Solidarity Cause of Communities". The purpose of the money is to provide reimbursable financial assistance.  The organization is headed by Antonina Buzilo, who was on the European Solidarity election list in 2019. 

As previously reported, the NACP caught Poroshenko's party misusing 35 million hryvnias of state funding - the party bought bonds with this money. In addition, the leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko, increased his wealth by over 1 billion 132 million 465 thousand hryvnias in September alone. His party members, who receive state funding in the winter of 2024, were caught at a luxury resort in the Maldives, where they flew instead of a European conference on the post-war reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
maldivesMaldives
ukraineUkraine

