ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125863 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126982 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155121 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104202 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113787 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117091 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 45994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117451 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115437 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 32763 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 47879 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 130168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173227 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115437 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138637 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130585 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148137 views
Actual
“The longer the war lasts, the more outrageous Poroshenko's clothes are” - expert shows MP's jacket for 18400 euros

“The longer the war lasts, the more outrageous Poroshenko's clothes are” - expert shows MP's jacket for 18400 euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93112 views

“The longer the war lasts, the more outrageous Poroshenko's clothes are” - expert shows MP's jacket for 18400 euros

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko came to the shooting of a PR video about the war wearing a Loro Piana jacket for 18,400 euros and Brunello Cucinelli gloves for 1,000 euros. Expert Valentyn Hladkykh wrote about this, noting that the harder it is for Ukrainians, the more luxurious the MP lives.

"Poroshenko is breaking records for luxury clothing: he wore a Loro Piana jacket for 18400 euros to shoot his own PR with drones. This is 800 thousand hryvnias.

The collar of his dyed Sicilian leopard jacket was adjusted with gloves from another Italian brand, Brunello Cucinelli, for 1,000 euros. This is more than 40 thousand hryvnias. Shirts for $5000, socks for $1000... Hetman continues to live on a large scale. And there is an interesting pattern: the harder it is for Ukrainians, the more luxurious Petro Oleksiyovych lives," Valentyn Hladkykh wrote.

At the same time, according to the expert, Poroshenko and his entourage continue to enrich themselves and live in realities far from war.

"Poroshenko's foundations vacuum up money from Ukrainians, for example, for the Armed Forces. They lend Ukrainians' donations at interest; they buy corrupt officials out of court for their donations. At the same time, Poroshenko is ventilating his collar from a Mexican carcass worth almost $20K at narcissistic photo shoots.  Poroshenko's adult sons are evading service in London. One of them is already on the wanted list.  Poroshenko's MPs and their children are vacationing in the Maldives while their drug-addled children are running down people on pedestrian crossings. What is the country doing at this time? It's fighting hard for the right to live," emphasizes Gladkikh.

The expert notes that the rise in the cost of Petro Poroshenko's outfit may be due to a sharp increase in the MP's income during the war.

"Poroshenko's 18,400-euro jacket against the backdrop of two drones shows that the longer the war goes on, the more he and his entourage enjoy life. The richer the 'hetman' and his team get. I am sure that Petro Poroshenko is the one who benefits from the war not ending as long as possible. Or better yet, never at all. Truly: war for some, Brunello Cucinelli for others," summarizes Gladkikh.

As reported, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the income of the leader of Eurosolidarity, Petro Poroshenko, has increased 25 times. In just 10 months of 2024, Poroshenko gained almost 4 billion hryvnias and has every chance of becoming the richest oligarch in the country.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
maldivesMaldives
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising