People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko came to the shooting of a PR video about the war wearing a Loro Piana jacket for 18,400 euros and Brunello Cucinelli gloves for 1,000 euros. Expert Valentyn Hladkykh wrote about this, noting that the harder it is for Ukrainians, the more luxurious the MP lives.

"Poroshenko is breaking records for luxury clothing: he wore a Loro Piana jacket for 18400 euros to shoot his own PR with drones. This is 800 thousand hryvnias.

The collar of his dyed Sicilian leopard jacket was adjusted with gloves from another Italian brand, Brunello Cucinelli, for 1,000 euros. This is more than 40 thousand hryvnias. Shirts for $5000, socks for $1000... Hetman continues to live on a large scale. And there is an interesting pattern: the harder it is for Ukrainians, the more luxurious Petro Oleksiyovych lives," Valentyn Hladkykh wrote.

At the same time, according to the expert, Poroshenko and his entourage continue to enrich themselves and live in realities far from war.

"Poroshenko's foundations vacuum up money from Ukrainians, for example, for the Armed Forces. They lend Ukrainians' donations at interest; they buy corrupt officials out of court for their donations. At the same time, Poroshenko is ventilating his collar from a Mexican carcass worth almost $20K at narcissistic photo shoots. Poroshenko's adult sons are evading service in London. One of them is already on the wanted list. Poroshenko's MPs and their children are vacationing in the Maldives while their drug-addled children are running down people on pedestrian crossings. What is the country doing at this time? It's fighting hard for the right to live," emphasizes Gladkikh.

The expert notes that the rise in the cost of Petro Poroshenko's outfit may be due to a sharp increase in the MP's income during the war.

"Poroshenko's 18,400-euro jacket against the backdrop of two drones shows that the longer the war goes on, the more he and his entourage enjoy life. The richer the 'hetman' and his team get. I am sure that Petro Poroshenko is the one who benefits from the war not ending as long as possible. Or better yet, never at all. Truly: war for some, Brunello Cucinelli for others," summarizes Gladkikh.

As reported, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the income of the leader of Eurosolidarity, Petro Poroshenko, has increased 25 times. In just 10 months of 2024, Poroshenko gained almost 4 billion hryvnias and has every chance of becoming the richest oligarch in the country.