Expert: Poroshenko must respond to illegal enrichment of Eurosolidarity MP who was found with $1.5 million in cash
Kyiv • UNN
The expert calls on Poroshenko to respond to the detention of a European Solidarity MP with $1.5 million in cash. This is not the first scandal involving EU MPs to which the party leader has not responded.
Petro Poroshenko should publicly respond to the detention of Svitlana Baranska, a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council from the European Solidarity party, whose property was found by the State Bureau of Investigation to be worth $1.5 million in undeclared cash and real estate. This was stated by political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov, reports UNN.
“It is said that the 'Gray-haired Icebreaker', who loves to criticize everyone and hint at his own infallibility, was furious at the corruption embarrassment. He even ordered his powerful media team to suppress the publicity about the millionaire from Khmelnytskyi who had been burned. And this is instead of giving a principled assessment of the regional organization on whose list Baranska was elected, and the whole extremely unattractive situation,” Kochetkov writes, noting that Baranska is suspected of illicit enrichment.
According to the SBI, investigators are investigating criminal proceedings regarding fraud at Khmelnytsky Customs during the execution of contracts by a private company, of which Baranska is now a director.
According to media reports, this is not the first scandal involving Eurosolidarity MPs that Poroshenko has publicly kept silent about. In the beginning of the summer, EU MPs went on vacation to EU countries under the pretext of business trips.
Earlier, the leader of Poroshenko's faction in the Dnipro City Council, Kamil Primakov, and his wife had fun in the Maldives, wearing jewelry worth more than UAH 10 million to a party. Despite the fact that the deputy himself allegedly went to Europe to attend an important conference on the recovery of cities from Russian aggression.
As a reminder, the European Solidarity faction is the richest in the parliament. Poroshenko's deputies enriched themselves during the war more than all other members of the Verkhovna Rada combined.