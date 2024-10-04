Expert: Poroshenko and his team promised to be at the front, but in the midst of the war his deputy buys luxury housing on the islands

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 23909 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93997 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134195 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141027 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138032 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178921 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104689 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138944 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138587 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 81780 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106632 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108790 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197568 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186623 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138587 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136865 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153858 views
Actual
Expert: Poroshenko and his team promised to be at the front, but in the midst of the war his deputy buys luxury housing on the islands

Expert: Poroshenko and his team promised to be at the front, but in the midst of the war his deputy buys luxury housing on the islands

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18826 views

Artur Gerasymov bought an estate in Pluty near Kyiv in July 2022. Experts estimate the real value of the property at $2-2.5 million, but the declaration shows less than UAH 3 million.

The leader of Petro Poroshenko's faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Artur Gerasymov, is buying a luxury villa in the midst of the war, despite Petro Poroshenko's statements that the entire Eurosolidarity team should be at the front. Expert Petro Oleshchuk wrote about this on his page, noting that the MP's team  exists in two realities: in one, imaginary, they are at the front, and in the real one they are taking care of their wealth, UNN reports.

According to Oleshchuk in the investigation by Bigus.info, whose journalists found the estate of MP Artur Gerasymov on the islands near Kyiv, the date of purchase is shocking: the height of the war in July 2022.

"No sooner had the horde moved away from Kyiv than they started buying luxury villas from Petro Oleksiyovych. Volunteers were raising money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Petro, who had villas in Spain near the Svynarchuks, decided that it was better to spend money on another palace. The new mansion and about 0.3 hectares of land in Plyuty near Kyiv were registered by the wife of the European Solidarity MP Gerasimova. Previously, the cottage, built in the middle of an island where construction is de facto prohibited and the prosecutor's office had to go to court, was registered to Gerasimov's mother-in-law, Tatiana Matveeva," Oleshchuk wrote.

According to the expert, the value of Gerasimov's estate is critically underestimated to the level of the price of a small apartment in remote areas of Kyiv.

"The MP's declaration states that the value of the land and house is less than UAH 3 million. Investigators estimate that similar land to the estate in Plyuty is worth $2-2.5 million on the market. Gerasimov is a real lucky guy: he bought the estate and 30 acres under it for a little more than $70,000. In fact, at the price of a "two-room apartment" in a residential area of Kyiv,"  Oleshchuk emphasized.

The expert noted that real estate on the islands is one of the priority areas of interest for Poroshenko and his team.

"If dual citizenship were allowed in Ukraine, Poroshenko and all his MPs would become citizens of the Maldives. Because the richest faction of the Verkhovna Rada loves these islands too much.  Maldivian Solidarity, together with Poroshenko, manages to exist in two realities at the same time: in one, the imaginary one, they are donating millions of billions to the front and the Armed Forces, and in the other, the Ukrainian one, they are creating Maldives for themselves here and now, while the country is engulfed in war. As Petro Poroshenko said: "Even though I and my team have to be at the front," villas on the islands will not populate themselves," the expert wrote.

As you know, recently one of the leaders of Poroshenko's team, the leader of the European Solidarity faction  in the Dnipro City Council, MP Kamil Primakov, along with his family and fellow deputies, were spotted vacationing at a luxury resort in the Maldives in January 2024. They went there instead of attending a conference on the post-war recovery of Ukraine's regions. Only one outfit worn by Poroshenko's wife to the party cost more than UAH 10 million.

In September 2024 alone , Petro Poroshenko declared more than 1.1 billion in income, which is 125 times more than the oligarch's declared income in the same pre-war period

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
dniproDnipro
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
maldivesMaldives
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising