The leader of Petro Poroshenko's faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Artur Gerasymov, is buying a luxury villa in the midst of the war, despite Petro Poroshenko's statements that the entire Eurosolidarity team should be at the front. Expert Petro Oleshchuk wrote about this on his page, noting that the MP's team exists in two realities: in one, imaginary, they are at the front, and in the real one they are taking care of their wealth, UNN reports.

According to Oleshchuk in the investigation by Bigus.info, whose journalists found the estate of MP Artur Gerasymov on the islands near Kyiv, the date of purchase is shocking: the height of the war in July 2022.

"No sooner had the horde moved away from Kyiv than they started buying luxury villas from Petro Oleksiyovych. Volunteers were raising money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Petro, who had villas in Spain near the Svynarchuks, decided that it was better to spend money on another palace. The new mansion and about 0.3 hectares of land in Plyuty near Kyiv were registered by the wife of the European Solidarity MP Gerasimova. Previously, the cottage, built in the middle of an island where construction is de facto prohibited and the prosecutor's office had to go to court, was registered to Gerasimov's mother-in-law, Tatiana Matveeva," Oleshchuk wrote.

According to the expert, the value of Gerasimov's estate is critically underestimated to the level of the price of a small apartment in remote areas of Kyiv.

"The MP's declaration states that the value of the land and house is less than UAH 3 million. Investigators estimate that similar land to the estate in Plyuty is worth $2-2.5 million on the market. Gerasimov is a real lucky guy: he bought the estate and 30 acres under it for a little more than $70,000. In fact, at the price of a "two-room apartment" in a residential area of Kyiv," Oleshchuk emphasized.

The expert noted that real estate on the islands is one of the priority areas of interest for Poroshenko and his team.

"If dual citizenship were allowed in Ukraine, Poroshenko and all his MPs would become citizens of the Maldives. Because the richest faction of the Verkhovna Rada loves these islands too much. Maldivian Solidarity, together with Poroshenko, manages to exist in two realities at the same time: in one, the imaginary one, they are donating millions of billions to the front and the Armed Forces, and in the other, the Ukrainian one, they are creating Maldives for themselves here and now, while the country is engulfed in war. As Petro Poroshenko said: "Even though I and my team have to be at the front," villas on the islands will not populate themselves," the expert wrote.

As you know, recently one of the leaders of Poroshenko's team, the leader of the European Solidarity faction in the Dnipro City Council, MP Kamil Primakov, along with his family and fellow deputies, were spotted vacationing at a luxury resort in the Maldives in January 2024. They went there instead of attending a conference on the post-war recovery of Ukraine's regions. Only one outfit worn by Poroshenko's wife to the party cost more than UAH 10 million.

In September 2024 alone , Petro Poroshenko declared more than 1.1 billion in income, which is 125 times more than the oligarch's declared income in the same pre-war period