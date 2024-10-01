ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Poroshenko enriched himself by more than a billion in a month of war - 125 times more than the oligarch earned a year before the Russian invasion - NACP register

Poroshenko enriched himself by more than a billion in a month of war - 125 times more than the oligarch earned a year before the Russian invasion - NACP register

Kyiv  •  UNN

In September, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Poroshenko, increased his income by UAH 1.13 billion. The main source is interest and dividends from securities purchased with funds withdrawn from Ukraine.

The leader of the European Solidarity faction, MP Petro Poroshenko, enriched himself by more than 1 billion hryvnias in the first month of autumn alone, according to the oligarch's declarations on the portal of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, UNN reports.

According to the filed reports, Petro Poroshenko increased his wealth by over UAH 1 billion 132 million 465 thousand in September alone. The main source of income is interest and dividends from securities, which were mostly purchased with funds withdrawn from Ukraine.

Compared to the pre-war period, Poroshenko's wealth grew many times over during the war. For example, in the same period in 2019, Poroshenko earned 125 times less - just over UAH 8 million. And a year before the war, in September 2021, the oligarch submitted information to the NACP that he had not earned a penny at all. 

Earlier, the media reported that Poroshenko had invested 156 million hryvnias raised by Ukrainians for his fund to support the Armed Forces in bonds through his bank, earning 50 million hryvnias in tax-free profits.

As reported, the donations collected from Ukrainians for the Armed Forces, Poroshenko's foundation and the NGO "Sprava Hromadas" , which is close to him, spent on bail for suspects in criminal cases and to make money on the purchase and sale of government bonds.

Against the backdrop of collecting money from Ukrainians, Poroshenko's deputies have been caught up in a high-profile scandal.  In particular, the leader of the Eurosolidarity faction in the Dnipro City Council, Kamil Primakov, and his wife were seen in January 2024 at a Maldivian party wearing jewelry worth more than UAH 10 million. They flew to the Maldives instead of going on a business trip to an international conference on the post-war reconstruction of Ukrainian regions.

Also, according to an analytical report by YouControl, MPs from the European Solidarity party, who are only 27 out of 401 in the parliament, enriched themselves by more than all other MPs combined during the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
maldivesMaldives
ukraineUkraine

