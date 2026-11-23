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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees imposing sanctions against so-called local council deputies and entities involved in propaganda and providing support to Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of our country, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees putting into effect decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against so-called local council deputies, companies and individuals involved in propaganda and the material support of Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of our country, as well as to extend the validity period of sanctions whose term was expiring - the statement said.

The sanctions package against those acting in Russia's interests in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine includes 27 individuals and 11 legal entities. Among them are so-called deputies of the illegally established Kerch and Alushta city councils in Crimea, which serve Russia in the TOT. Also included are heads of public organizations, civil servants and bodies that facilitate the occupation and forced integration of the TOT.

Sanctions were also imposed on Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev and aide to Russia's minister for emergency situations, Yuri Mezinov. They transfer equipment, drones and communications devices to the Russian occupiers.

The illegally established Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson and Crimean departments of Rostekhnadzor were sanctioned. These pseudo-state bodies impose Russian legislation in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular facilitating the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The sanctions list also includes the nationwide sports public organization "Russian Practical Shooting Federation." This entity openly supports Russian occupiers who took part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Representatives of this federation, in particular, train "volunteers" in small-arms combat tactics in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on individuals and institutions conducting economic activities in the temporarily occupied territories, disseminating Russian propaganda and publicly justifying Russia's armed aggression.

Another sanctions package concerns the extension of existing restrictions and the introduction of new ones against entities operating in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, it concerns those involved in the theft of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as Ukrainian companies that are part of a media holding associated with the dissemination of Russian propaganda.

In particular, sanctions were extended against LLC "Media Holding Novyny," LLC "Time Media" and LLC "Teleprostir," which disseminate Russian propaganda. These enterprises produce false information and are part of the Ukrainian media holding "Novyny."

We remind you

Ukraine imposed sanctions on companies and individuals involved in the creation by the Russian Federation of its own "Rassvet" satellite system for use in the war, as well as on shadow fleet vessels.