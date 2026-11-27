A French appeals court ruled that 77-year-old actor Gérard Depardieu must stand trial in a case involving the alleged rape of a young woman in 2018. AFP reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the alleged victim of the actor was the daughter of a friend of his family, who was 22 years old at the time of the incident. She came to Depardieu’s residence to seek advice on acting.

Evidence in the case includes footage from surveillance cameras installed in the French actor’s home.

Depardieu already has a conviction for sexual assault

In 2025, a French court sentenced the actor to 18 months’ suspended imprisonment for sexually assaulting 2 women on the set of a film.

Last week, it became known that Depardieu would not appeal the verdict.

In recent years, one of the best-known actors in French cinema has faced a number of allegations of sex crimes. At the same time, his guilt in the case involving the alleged rape in 2018 has not yet been established by a court.

Committed gang rape during the filming of a movie — Depardieu and Houellebecq became subjects of an investigation