Information about the restoration and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the experimental light tank "Object 14," which was developed in Kharkiv during the Soviet era, has still not been confirmed after three years. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In 2023, a number of specialized publications and Telegram channels published photographs of an unusual combat vehicle. In the pictures, the tank was in an incomplete condition; in particular, it had no tracks.

Despite this, the authors of the publications claimed that the vehicle had been restored and transferred to one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units. However, as of November 2026, there is no confirmation of this information.

What is known about the mysterious tank

According to Ukrainian armored vehicle researcher Andrii Tarasenko, the "Object 14" was developed as part of the Soviet "Sprut-S" program, which envisaged creating a light combat vehicle with amphibious capabilities for airborne troops.

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Several enterprises were involved in its development, including the Kharkiv Tractor Plant. Presumably, the designers considered versions of the vehicle armed with 125 mm and even 152 mm guns.

The additional armament was to include a heavy machine gun and a "Tucha" smoke-screen system. At the same time, information about the engine and fire-control system remains unknown.

Analysts recall that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have previously used rare examples of Ukrainian-made armored vehicles, including the BTR-4MV1 and a heavy armored personnel carrier based on the T-64. However, the subsequent fate of the "Object 14" remains a mystery.

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