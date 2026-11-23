Throughout 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,000 Russian tanks. This is approximately 45,000 tonnes of armored steel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the General Staff, approximately 7,300 tonnes of iron were used for the metal structure of the Eiffel Tower. It follows that the metal from the Russian tanks destroyed this year alone could have been used to build six such towers.

Ukrainian soldiers are doing the incredible. They are turning Russia’s murderous metal into scrap so that it will never again cross Ukrainian soil or reach any farther. So that the Eiffel Tower will continue to stand in Paris - the post says.

The General Staff added that behind each of these destroyed Russian tanks is a thwarted assault, positions saved, and the lives of Ukrainian soldiers saved.

This is the result of the daily work of artillerymen, unmanned systems operators, anti-tank soldiers, pilots, infantry - everyone holding the front line. The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue destroying the enemy’s equipment until Russia ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine - the post says.

We remind you

Over the course of November 22, the enemy lost 2,471 military personnel in the war in Ukraine.