US President's special envoy Jared Kushner linked the slowing of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to an alleged Ukrainian attack on Vladimir Putin's residence at the end of 2025, which was denied by Kyiv and US intelligence. He made the statement in an interview with Axel Springer media group CEO Mathias Döpfner for the MD Meets podcast, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kushner, he joined the negotiation process in November 2025, when the US side began to make some progress.

Then, at the end of December, there was an attack by the Ukrainians on Putin's residence, which, in my view, set the negotiation process back – Kushner said.

He also claims that from February to September 2026, Washington maintained constant contact with the parties, but failed to achieve significant progress. In his view, Ukraine and Russia were trying to determine whether they could improve their positions on the battlefield.

Kushner's statements contradict previous US intelligence assessments

On December 29, 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack on Putin's residence in Valdai. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the claims another Russian lie.

According to data previously released by the CIA, Ukrainian drones did not attempt to attack the residence of the Kremlin leader.

Moreover, on January 5, Donald Trump himself said that he did not believe reports of a strike on Putin's residence.

I do not believe that this strike took place. Something happened nearby, but it had nothing to do with this – the US president said at the time.

Kushner made a series of high-profile statements and disclosed details of the negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine