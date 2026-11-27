Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov once again claimed that speaking Russian is allegedly banned in Ukraine, while asserting that Ukrainian officials use it in private conversations. This is stated in Lavrov’s remarks, reports UNN.

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In Ukraine, it is not allowed to speak Russian. However, when no one sees or hears them, all these Ukrainian leaders communicate with one another in Russian – said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov provided no evidence to support his claims in the statement cited.

At the same time, Ukrainian legislation does not prohibit speaking Russian in private life. The Law on Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language regulates its use in public spheres, but does not extend to private communication or the conduct of religious rites.

"He'll sit down at the table and immediately put his feet up on it" — in Russia, they made disparaging remarks about Europe's participation in the talks on Ukraine