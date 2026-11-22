The United Kingdom has still not decided the fate of 65 Challenger 2 tanks that it does not plan to upgrade to the Challenger 3 standard. These armored vehicles could potentially be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine or used as a source of spare parts. However, the technical condition of the vehicles could become a serious obstacle to such a decision. Defense Express reports this, citing the UK Defence Journal, writes UNN.

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The UK's Challenger 3 program provides for the modernization of 148 Challenger 2 tanks. At the same time, the British Army has 213 such vehicles in service, meaning that another 65 remain outside the program.

The country's Ministry of Defense has not yet decided what to do with the surplus armored vehicles.

Could the tanks be transferred to Ukraine?

Supporters of further military aid to Ukraine propose transferring these vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or using them to supply spare parts for Challenger 2 tanks already in service.

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In 2023, Ukraine received 14 such tanks from the United Kingdom.

Defense Express analysts note that a similar approach was already used when British AS90 self-propelled artillery systems were transferred, with some of them designated to be dismantled for spare parts.

However, experts caution that not all decommissioned or surplus equipment is suitable for intensive use in combat conditions.

Therefore, the transfer of additional Challenger 2 tanks will depend not only on London's decision but also on the vehicles' actual technical condition and the needs of the Ukrainian army.

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