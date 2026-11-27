Ukraine’s Defense Forces are increasingly using domestically produced Neptune cruise missiles to strike Russian military airfields where Su-34 fighter-bombers are based—the primary carriers of guided aerial bombs. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

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On the night of November 26, the Ukrainian Navy struck the Russian Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region with Neptune missiles; Su-34 aircraft are based there. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of the attack and the extent of the damage are being уточнені.

This is not the first instance of Ukrainian cruise missiles being used against airfields hosting carriers of guided aerial bombs. In October, a Neptune strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh region hit six Russian Su-34s.

How Ukraine is countering Russian guided-bomb carriers

Defense Express analysts note that Gripen fighter jets equipped with long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles could become an important element in countering Russian aviation. However, striking aircraft directly on the ground is already one of the methods used to combat guided-bomb carriers.

Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly

Ukrainian forces are also actively using long-range unmanned aerial vehicles to strike Russian military airfields.

At the same time, Ukraine is increasing production of its own missile weapons. According to Defense Express, during 2026 the Luch Design Bureau is to manufacture hundreds of Neptune-family cruise missiles, although the total production volume will be less than 1,000 units.

Defense Forces struck a Russian airfield with a Neptune system and hit a Transneft oil station