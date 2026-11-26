Illustrative photo

On November 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian military airfield "Marinovka" had been struck using a "Neptune" missile, as well as the "Transneft" oil facility, UNN reports.

Over the course of one night, the Defense Forces struck the "Marinovka" airfield and the "Transneft" oil facility more than 1,000 km from the border. More to come - the General Staff reported.

As noted by the General Staff, "the night of November 26 turned out to be long and hot for the Russian army. Ukraine's Defense Forces simultaneously struck two important enemy facilities, on the Volga and in Bashkortostan."

The missile forces struck the "Marinovka" airfield in the Volgograd region using the "Neptune" coastal defense missile system of the Ukrainian Navy - the General Staff noted.

As indicated, Su-34 fighter-bombers are based there, from which the occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian cities and the positions of our soldiers. The results of the strike and the extent of the damage to the infrastructure are being clarified.

Ukrainian strike weapons also reached Bashkortostan. A hit was recorded on the territory of the "Subkhankulovo" linear production and dispatch station. Damage to a tank was confirmed, and a fire broke out on the station's premises - the General Staff reported.

As noted, this is a "Transneft" hub through which oil from Western Siberia and Bashkortostan is pumped, and each such hit means less oil for refining and fewer oil rubles with which Russia wages war.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically undermine the enemy's military and economic potential and compel Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Approximately 93 per hour: the losses of the Russian army in November broke the record for the entire war - General Staff