The record high for Russian army casualties throughout the war was set in November 2026. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 26, according to UNN.

The Russian army set an all-time wartime record, losing 55,629 servicemen in 25 days. The occupiers have never suffered such a number of casualties in a single month during the full-scale war. And there are still five days left until the end of November - the General Staff reported.

The previous record, as noted, belonged to October 2026, when the enemy lost 54,400 personnel. November surpassed it ahead of schedule, so the final figure will be even higher, the General Staff noted.

"On average, the enemy loses more than 2,200 military personnel every day, or about 93 every hour," the statement said.

"These figures reflect the daily work of Ukrainian soldiers in all directions. Infantrymen, artillerymen, operators of unmanned systems, paratroopers, pilots, and others disrupt assaults, destroy the enemy's personnel and equipment, and force Russia to pay an increasingly higher price for its armed aggression," the General Staff emphasized.

The Kremlin urged people not to take into account data indicating that a Russian serviceman is killed every four minutes in Ukraine