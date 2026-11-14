Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly

Ukraine's Defense Forces are increasingly using domestically produced "Neptune" cruise missiles to strike Russian military facilities. Since August 2026, 9 such attacks have been officially reported — more than twice the number of strikes carried out in the previous 4 months. This trend may indicate an increase in missile production and improvements in the ways they are used. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

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According to military analysts' estimates, over the past 30 days alone, Ukrainian forces have carried out 5 successful strikes using "Neptune" missiles. Two of them took place in November.

The growing number of reports about the use of Ukrainian cruise missiles may indicate an increase in weapons stockpiles and an expansion of production rates.

As explained by Defense Express, a stable supply of missiles allows the Defense Forces to maintain a high intensity of strikes against enemy military facilities.

Ukrainian missiles are increasingly hitting targets in Russia

Among the results of the use of "Neptunes," analysts mention strikes on Novorossiysk, during which the Russian frigate "Admiral Essen" was hit, as well as an attack on Su-34 aircraft in October.

In addition, Ukrainian missiles have repeatedly been used to strike enterprises of Russia's defense-industrial complex.

General Staff confirmed the strike on a Russian missile fuel production facility — drones and "Neptune" were used

In particular, on the night of November 13, the Defense Forces struck facilities involved in the production, maintenance, and storage of drones in Rostov-on-Don. The targets included the facilities of the "Ionos" enterprise, which manufactures "Alyosha" attack drones, and the service and logistics center of the "Aero-Hit" company, associated with the production of "Veles" FPV drones.

At the same time, analysts suggest that the increase in the number of successful strikes may be linked not only to expanded production, but also to modernization of the missiles themselves.

This includes, in particular, possible improvements to their characteristics, as well as the development of tactics for overcoming Russian air defenses.

Defense Express notes that combined attacks using various means of engagement complicate the operation of Russian air defenses and may increase the effectiveness of missile strikes.

General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles