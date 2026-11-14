$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
01:55 AM • 982 views
Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly
01:35 AM • 2704 views
Air travel has been restored in the United States after a massive outage – thousands of flights were canceled and delayed
01:16 AM • 3406 views
For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors sayPhoto
12:37 AM • 5490 views
Putin demands NATO cutbacks as a condition for talks with the US on Ukraine – Bloomberg
11:55 PM • 9916 views
Poland has suspended funding for purchases of American weapons for Ukraine – Tusk explained the reason
11:16 PM • 12267 views
Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for
10:55 PM • 13747 views
Trump will meet with Putin and Xi Jinping in China on November 19 — Ukraine may be among the topics of the talks
10:29 PM • 15663 views
After flights were grounded in the United States, widespread Internet outages were reported — authorities commented on the threat of a terrorist attackVideo
09:55 PM • 16355 views
Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front
09:10 PM • 42082 views
The U.S. has named the reason for the suspension of flights nationwide — what happenedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
5.2m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a weekNovember 13, 05:37 PM • 31304 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern IrelandNovember 13, 05:52 PM • 30430 views
The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affectedNovember 13, 06:43 PM • 21946 views
The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in BritainPhoto09:02 PM • 11117 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for $4.8 million, setting a "Star Wars" recordPhoto09:05 PM • 20018 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 59019 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 60002 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 60554 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 58913 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 59750 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Germany
Great Britain
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in Mongolia02:05 AM • 6 views
Katy Perry appeared on a date with Justin Trudeau after her ex-husband was convicted of rape01:05 AM • 790 views
"Ukrposhta" will issue a stamp featuring lard, garlic and pickles — when it will be released12:05 AM • 1672 views
Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam but is not going to give up – what the star said11:05 PM • 3646 views
Avril Lavigne became a mother for the first time at 42 — the singer showed her newborn daughterPhoto10:05 PM • 9140 views
Actual
The Guardian
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Since August 2026, Ukraine has officially carried out nine Neptune strikes, including against targets in Novorossiysk and Rostov-on-Don. Analysts link the increased effectiveness to missile production, modernization, and new tactics.

Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly

Ukraine's Defense Forces are increasingly using domestically produced "Neptune" cruise missiles to strike Russian military facilities. Since August 2026, 9 such attacks have been officially reported — more than twice the number of strikes carried out in the previous 4 months. This trend may indicate an increase in missile production and improvements in the ways they are used. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to military analysts' estimates, over the past 30 days alone, Ukrainian forces have carried out 5 successful strikes using "Neptune" missiles. Two of them took place in November.

The growing number of reports about the use of Ukrainian cruise missiles may indicate an increase in weapons stockpiles and an expansion of production rates.

As explained by Defense Express, a stable supply of missiles allows the Defense Forces to maintain a high intensity of strikes against enemy military facilities.

Ukrainian missiles are increasingly hitting targets in Russia

Among the results of the use of "Neptunes," analysts mention strikes on Novorossiysk, during which the Russian frigate "Admiral Essen" was hit, as well as an attack on Su-34 aircraft in October.

In addition, Ukrainian missiles have repeatedly been used to strike enterprises of Russia's defense-industrial complex.

General Staff confirmed the strike on a Russian missile fuel production facility — drones and "Neptune" were used31.10.26, 13:19 • 9443 views

In particular, on the night of November 13, the Defense Forces struck facilities involved in the production, maintenance, and storage of drones in Rostov-on-Don. The targets included the facilities of the "Ionos" enterprise, which manufactures "Alyosha" attack drones, and the service and logistics center of the "Aero-Hit" company, associated with the production of "Veles" FPV drones.

At the same time, analysts suggest that the increase in the number of successful strikes may be linked not only to expanded production, but also to modernization of the missiles themselves.

This includes, in particular, possible improvements to their characteristics, as well as the development of tactics for overcoming Russian air defenses.

Defense Express notes that combined attacks using various means of engagement complicate the operation of Russian air defenses and may increase the effectiveness of missile strikes.

General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles07.11.26, 09:49 • 19412 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
R-360 Neptune
Su-34
Ukraine