General Staff confirmed the strike on a Russian missile fuel production facility — drones and "Neptune" were used

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a strike on rocket-fuel production: the Russian military-industrial complex enterprise "Kamensky Combine" in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, was hit using attack drones and the Ukrainian Navy's Neptune coastal missile systems, UNN writes.

On the night of October 31, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Russian military-industrial complex enterprise "Kamensky Combine" in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region of the Russian Federation. The strike was comprehensive—attack drones and missile forces were involved: the Ukrainian Navy's Neptune coastal missile systems. A fire at a finished-products warehouse was confirmed. Four production workshops were also damaged - the General Staff reported.

As stated, the "Kamensky Combine" produces solid rocket fuel for ammunition for the Uragan, Smerch, and Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and aviation weapons.

"Why this is important: strikes on solid rocket-fuel production reduce the Russian army's ability to shell Ukrainian населated areas with multiple-launch rocket systems," the statement says.

Four warehouses containing material and technical supplies of the Russian army were also hit in the areas of Khartsyzk and Dokuchaievsk in Donetsk region, Novovasylivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Novoaydar in Luhansk region - the General Staff stated.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and compelling the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Fire has been reported at an oil refinery in Ufa in Russia