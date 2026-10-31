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Fire has been reported at an oil refinery in Ufa in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

A fire has been reported at the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa following a suspected attack. The facility is part of the Bashneft complex.

Fire has been reported at an oil refinery in Ufa in Russia

In Bashkortostan, Russia, a fire has been reported at an oil refinery in Ufa. Monitoring resources reported this on October 31, UNN writes.

Details

Exilenova+ writes that "three fire sites have been reported in Ufa at what are likely two attacked oil refineries."

"Preliminarily, the main oil-refining unit is burning following an attack on the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa," an OSINT analysis by ASTRA indicates .

What is known about the refinery

The plant is located in the northern industrial zone of the city, next to two other Bashneft refineries owned by Rosneft. Together, they form the Ufa oil-refining complex, with a capacity of up to 23.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant produces Euro-6 gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and industrial lubricants. This is not the first fire in this industrial zone: a blaze was reported there on September 21, the government’s Center for Strategic Communications stated .

Julia Shramko

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