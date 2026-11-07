General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that missile forces, using Neptune missiles, struck Proton-Elektrotex in Russia's Oryol, UNN writes.

On the night of November 7, missile forces, using Neptune coastal missile systems of the Ukrainian Navy, struck the enterprise of Russia's military-industrial complex, JSC Proton-Elektrotex, in Oryol, Oryol region, russia. A hit on the target was recorded; a fire broke out on the premises, and explosions were heard - the General Staff reported.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In Russia's Oryol, reports say a missile strike hit the "Proton" military plant

Why this matters

JSC Proton-Elektrotex is described as Russia's leading manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and devices covering the full production cycle. The company's products include modules for Kh-71 Kover cruise missiles and switch-inverters for 9M723 missiles of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system, among others.

"Why this matters: the strike on the enterprise complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles used by the russian army to attack Ukrainian cities," the General Staff said in a statement.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the russian aggressor and compelling russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

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