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Fire reported at Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia following a nighttime attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

In Saratov, an oil refinery owned by Rosneft caught fire following nighttime explosions. A fire near the Almaz plant in Rostov is also being reported.

Fire reported at Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia following a nighttime attack

The Saratov Oil Refinery caught fire in the russian federation following a nighttime attack on November 7. This was reported by monitoring resources and confirmed by ASTRA's OSINT analysis, UNN writes.

Details

During the night of November 7 in Saratov, an air-raid warning siren reportedly sounded at least twice; eyewitnesses and ASTRA readers published footage showing flashes and the sounds of explosions.

Based on footage published by an eyewitness, ASTRA's OSINT expert established that "the Saratov Oil Refinery is on fire."

In Russia's Oryol, reports say a missile strike hit the "Proton" military plant07.11.26, 02:17 • 7370 views

According to data from monitoring resources, "a warehouse near the Almaz plant in Rostov also burned down during the night," and there was also a missile strike on the Proton military plant.

Additional information

The Saratov Oil Refinery of "Rosneft" is one of the oldest oil-refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, its oil-processing volume amounted to 4.8 million tonnes.

The Saratov Oil Refinery had previously come under attack repeatedly. The plant suspended operations several times as a result of damage caused by attacks—for example, in September 2026, Reuters reported.

Julia Shramko

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