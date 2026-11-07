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Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

In Oryol, reports say a fire broke out near the "Proton" industrial cluster following a suspected missile strike. OSINT channels report a hit by an FP-5 Flamingo.

In Russia's Oryol, reports say a missile strike hit the "Proton" military plant

In the Russian city of Oryol, missiles are reportedly attacking the area of the "Proton" industrial cluster. This was reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public pages.

Details

Amid the strikes, residents reported a fire and posted corresponding videos.

Oryol. Aftermath of the missile strike. Russian monitoring channels are reporting launches of FP-5 Flamingo missiles

- one of the reports said.

Background

JSC "Proton" is a major Russian optoelectronics manufacturer with a full production cycle. Its components are used in Iskander-M ballistic missiles, S-71 "Kilim" air-launched cruise missiles, and Pantsir-S1 systems.

Recall

In October, the "Proton" plant in the Russian city of Oryol came under attack. Local residents reported at least four explosions. A large column of smoke rose over the city.

Fire Point confirmed the strike on the Kstovo Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries01.11.26, 11:54 • 17146 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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