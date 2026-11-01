Fire Point confirmed the strike on the Kstovo Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries

During the night of November 1, the Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region—one of Russia’s largest refineries. This was reported on its Telegram channel by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, the manufacturer of FP-1 long-range attack drones, UNN writes.

Details

The company published the post on Sunday morning, playing on the Halloween phrase "trick or treat."

Kstovo Oil Refinery, trick or treat! - the post reads

Fire Point had previously reported that the Defense Forces used FP-1 drones in earlier strikes on the Kstovo refinery, including on August 26.

Local residents reported a series of explosions in Kstovo during the night, after which a fire broke out on the plant’s premises—video footage appeared on social media at around 4 a.m. According to a preliminary assessment by the Exilenova+ monitoring channel, the fire may have started in the area of the AVT-5 and AVT-6 primary oil-refining units, the visbreaking unit for fuel oil, or the 35/11-600 unit. The exact strike location and extent of the damage have not yet been established.

Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin said that the region had come under a "massive drone attack" during the night. According to him, an industrial facility in Kstovo District sustained significant damage.

What is known about the Kstovo refinery

"Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" (NORSI) is Russia’s fourth-largest refinery by processing volume. Its designed capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year, or about 340,000 barrels per day; according to the Special Operations Forces, the plant accounts for up to 11% of gasoline production in the Russian Federation. The facility produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and lubricants, and is one of the main fuel suppliers to the Moscow region. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the plant is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

Additionally

In 2026, the Kstovo refinery has already been attacked more than once. The Defense Forces struck it on May 18 and 20—after which, according to Reuters, the plant shut down its primary refining unit, which accounts for more than half of its capacity. On July 2, the General Staff confirmed that the plant had been struck, preliminarily identifying the AVT-6 unit; as UNN reported, weapons manufactured by Fire Point were used at the time. On August 26, FP-1 drones struck the refinery, and on September 4, the General Staff confirmed that the facility had ceased operations.

A few days ago, Fire Point also reported that FP-1 drones had struck the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Samara region, whose designed capacity is approximately 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year.

We remind you

In September, following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC and NOVATEK-Ust-Luga in Russia were halted.