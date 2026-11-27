The U.S. Forest Service has released three archival documents containing accounts of possible encounters with Bigfoot, as well as the results of an investigation into mysterious tracks of unknown origin. IFLScience reports, according to UNN.

Details

The documents were published in the Forest Service’s public archive. The agency is subordinate to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The materials are dated 1980, 1982, and 2003.

The mysterious creature they were afraid to pursue

The oldest document contains Leo T. Kinney’s recollections of an encounter with an unknown creature in Montana in the 1940s. According to him, it moved on two legs, made snorting-like sounds, and had a sharp, unpleasant odor.

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The group initially assumed that it had come across a large bear. However, the tracks indicated that the creature might have been carrying a deer or elk carcass without letting it touch the ground, and stepping over massive logs. Eventually, the witnesses decided to stop pursuing it because of a strong feeling of anxiety.

Unusual tracks and researchers’ doubts

A 1982 document describes an investigation into mysterious footprints in Oregon. An expert noted that they did not resemble bear tracks and looked remarkably natural, although he did not rule out an expertly crafted hoax.

The third document contains a 2003 newspaper report about the discovery of hundreds of large tracks in the snow in Montana. One local resident followed them for nearly two hours but still failed to find the creature.

Despite the release of the archival materials, none of the documents contains convincing evidence of Bigfoot’s existence.

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