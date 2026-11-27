The European Commission’s proposal to provide Ukraine with an additional loan of €45 billion for 2027 was supported by 24 EU member states, while further discussion of the financing mechanism will take place in December. This was stated by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels, UNN reports.

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Costa confirmed that the overwhelming majority of EU countries supported the initiative to provide additional funding to Ukraine.

At the same time, Bulgaria agreed to join only the non-military part of the loan, focusing on supporting Ukrainian regions where the Bulgarian national minority lives.

Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that predictable financial and military support for Ukraine is one of the key elements of the European strategy.

Our strategy is clear. We are providing Ukraine with all the means to negotiate from a position of strength, and this begins with predictable financial and military support – the European Commission president said.

According to her, the proposed mechanism will allow Ukraine to receive an additional €45 billion in 2027. The EU Council must now finalize work on the relevant decision.

EU has given the green light to the 2027 budget - what is envisaged for Ukraine

The European Commission presented a new mechanism for financing Ukraine on November 18. It provides that Kyiv will repay the principal amount of the loan only after Russia pays reparations.

Slovakia refused to join the new loan, but promised not to block its provision.

"Friends of Cohesion" changed their position and supported new loans for Ukraine