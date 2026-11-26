European Union countries that advocate preserving funding for regional development and agriculture have changed their position on supporting Ukraine and joined discussions on a new loan to Kyiv. This refers to the so-called “Friends of Cohesion” group, which includes states interested in maintaining funding for less-developed EU regions. Rapporteur reports, UNN writes.

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The issue of financial support for Ukraine became one of the key topics during the European Council summit in Brussels on November 26–27. European leaders are discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with a new €45 billion loan to cover part of the projected budget deficit in 2027.

Under the European Commission’s proposal, €20 billion could be allocated to the civilian needs of the Ukrainian state, while another €25 billion would go toward military support.

At the same time, the debate surrounding the loan is linked to negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget for 2028–2034. Some countries are insisting on cuts to budget spending, while France, Italy and other states are defending funding for agricultural policy and regional development.

Earlier, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria expressed unwillingness to participate in financing the new loan for Ukraine. Germany and a number of other states, meanwhile, insist on the shared responsibility of all EU members for supporting Kyiv.

Negotiations on the loan and the European Union’s future budget are ongoing. The final decision will require agreement among all 27 EU member states.

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