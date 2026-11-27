President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to a post by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he called Vladimir Putin his friend, emphasizing that such statements hurt the families of Ukrainians who were killed. The head of state said this in an interview with the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

Journalist Sarah Rainsford asked Zelenskyy about his reaction to a joint photograph of Trump and Putin, which the White House chief posted on social media with the caption "My friend." The photo was taken during the recent meeting between the American and Russian presidents in China.

Of course, this is a matter for the U.S. president, but it is strange. He (Putin – Ed.) is an aggressor and a murderer. He brought fascism into the 21st century. He cannot be a friend. He simply cannot. It is the same as if someone had said about Hitler during the Second World War that he was a good friend – Zelenskyy replied.

Such statements hurt Ukrainians

The President of Ukraine suggested that Trump and Putin may have a personal relationship, but emphasized that the American leader could keep such remarks out of the public eye and away from journalists

According to Zelenskyy, such statements are particularly painful for Ukrainian families who have lost their children because of Russian aggression and are counting on support from the United States.

How can we look at a murderer while the United States says he is a good friend? No, he is not a friend – the President of Ukraine emphasized.

"To Ukraine, he is an enemy and a murderer" — Zelenskyy responds to Trump's remarks about friendship with Putin