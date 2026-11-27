Putin’s representative said he is discussing the details of a peace agreement with Ukraine with the help of AI
Kyiv • UNN
Kyrylo Dmitriev said he uses AI to work through the details of the agreement, taking Russia’s position into account. He did not name the model.
A representative of Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev said that he was discussing the details of a peace agreement with Ukraine with the help of AI. He said this during Sber's international AI conference, AI Journey 2026, UNN reports, citing Russian media.
"One could ask the following question: ‘How can we make this agreement reflect the Russian position more, reflect even more convincingly the concerns that Russia has, and resolve them?’ Indeed, this is a very important tool
At the same time, Dmitriev did not specify which models exactly he uses, but praised domestic developments in this field.
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We would like to remind you
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was waiting for the U.S. side to provide a date for a new meeting, which should already be a four-party meeting.