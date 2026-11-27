Kyrylo Dmitriev

A representative of Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev said that he was discussing the details of a peace agreement with Ukraine with the help of AI. He said this during Sber's international AI conference, AI Journey 2026, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"One could ask the following question: ‘How can we make this agreement reflect the Russian position more, reflect even more convincingly the concerns that Russia has, and resolve them?’ Indeed, this is a very important tool — he noted.

At the same time, Dmitriev did not specify which models exactly he uses, but praised domestic developments in this field.

Russia has agreed to a new format for peace talks on Ukraine – who will be involved and when the meeting is expected

We would like to remind you

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was waiting for the U.S. side to provide a date for a new meeting, which should already be a four-party meeting.